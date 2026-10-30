The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Burien parking lot early Sunday morning. Marquise Johnson-Goldsmith, a local rapper known as "Godz Child," died from a gunshot wound to the neck. His mother is urging witnesses to come forward, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges.



The mother of a young man shot and killed this past weekend in Burien is urging witnesses to talk.

The King County Medical Examiner says 26-year-old Marquise Johnson-Goldsmith died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Deputies were called to a shooting in a parking lot on 1st Avenue South near South 152nd Street at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

They learned that Marquise had been driven to St. Anne Hospital, where he died from his injury.

King County major crimes detectives are investigating his murder and have only said it was a "contained event."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marquise Johnson-Goldsmith

The backstory:

Marquise was shot three times outside a Capitol Hill nightclub last May. The suspect, Ja'Mari McQueen, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and jailed on $1.5 million bail.

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What they're saying:

Marquise’s mother says she knows there were several people there and is urging them to have the courage to come forward.

Melissa Goldsmith writes:

"Marquise Johnson-Goldsmith, known to many as ‘Godz Child,’ was just 26 years old when his life was tragically taken.

"Quise was funny, full of personality, and truly the life of the party. He had a way of bringing laughter and energy wherever he went. He was also a talented rapper and music artist who used music as a way to express himself and tell his story.

"Like so many of us, Marquise had his own struggles and battles, but those struggles never defined the entirety of who he was. He was human. He was loved. He had dreams, people who cared about him, and a whole life ahead of him.

"He was more than another headline or another victim of gun violence. He was a son, a family member, a friend, and a young man whose story wasn’t finished.

"Our family hopes that anyone with information about what happened will find the courage to come forward. Marquise deserves justice, and those who loved him deserve answers.

"His life was more than the way it ended, and his memory deserves to be more than the tragedy that took him."

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case.

You will remain anonymous when you submit information through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone or at P3Tips.com.

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