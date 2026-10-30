WA State Ferries cancels multiple sailings for repairs, crewing needs

The Brief Washington State Ferries canceled two sailings between Mukilteo and Clinton to repair the terminal's vehicle loading apron. Officials have not disclosed why the apron required repairs, but regular service is slated to resume Saturday. Ten Seattle–Bremerton sailings will be canceled Sunday due to crew reassignments for vessel maintenance.



On Friday, Washington State Ferries said it has canceled two sailings at the Mukilteo terminal to complete repairs.

What we know:

WSF said that repairs are needed on the terminal apron, which is the movable section of the bridge that connects to the ferry for vehicles to drive on and off.

The sailings that were canceled are:

12:35 a.m. Clinton to Mukilteo

1:05 a.m. Mukilteo to Clinton

The last sailings out of the terminal will be the 11:30 p.m. Clinton to Mukilteo ferry and the 12:05 a.m. Mukilteo to Clinton.

What we don't know:

It wasn't made clear why the terminal apron required repairs.

What's next:

Regular service for sailings at the Mukilteo terminal is expected to resume on Saturday.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, various sailings for the #1 vessel will be canceled due to crewing needs, WSF said, citing needs to move other vessels around for maintenance, repairs, and inspections.

The following sailings will be canceled on Sunday:

4:50 a.m. Bremerton to Seattle

6:05 a.m. Seattle to Bremerton

7:20 a.m. Bremerton to Seattle

8:35 a.m. Seattle to Bremerton

9:50 a.m. Bremerton to Seattle

11:10 a.m. Seattle to Bremerton

12:20 p.m. Bremerton to Seattle

1:30 p.m. Seattle to Bremerton

3 p.m. Bremerton to Seattle

4:15 p.m. Seattle to Bremerton

The Source: Information for this story came from Washington State Ferries.

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