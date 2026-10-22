How a Renton, WA program and an alpaca are fighting vet shortages

The Brief A growing shortage of veterinary professionals—driven by burnout, compassion fatigue, and high student debt—threatens pet care and U.S. agricultural food security, with Washington State University reporting a 90% drop in livestock veterinarians. The national crisis has prompted federal intervention via the USDA's Rural Veterinary Action Plan to protect the commercial meat, dairy, poultry, and egg supply chains. To help rebuild the workforce pipeline, programs like Pima Medical Institute in Renton provide hands-on training with farm animals and partner with local rescues to deliver essential care.



Washington is one state facing a growing shortage of veterinary professionals, a crisis that extends beyond pet care to threaten the nation's agricultural food security.

Nationwide, the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates a potential shortage of 24,000 pet veterinarians by 2030 as older practitioners retire, and fewer new graduates enter the field. However, the crisis is particularly acute in agricultural sectors. According to Washington State University, livestock veterinarian numbers are down by 90%, prompting the U.S. Department of Agriculture to step in with a Rural Veterinary Action Plan.

Industry experts warn that the deficit directly impacts the stability of the commercial food chain.

"A lot of people don't necessarily think about the fact it's not the farmer who's doing all the treatments on their patients anymore," said Dr. Katrina McMillan, director of clinical education at Pima Medical Institute.

Without proper care for animals raised for commercial meat, dairy, poultry, and eggs, the broader food supply faces significant risks.

PIMA Veterinary Technician Program. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Burnout and debt drive industry exit

The backstory:

Veterinary professionals point to systemic pressures within the field, including severe emotional strain and high educational costs, as primary drivers of the shortage.

"There is a lot of emotional challenges that go along with this profession — you see it every day, burnout and compassion fatigue," said Casey Parisi, a veterinary technician student at Pima Medical Institute.

In addition to navigating difficult conversations regarding end-of-life care for pets, students face high tuition costs relative to starting salaries in the field. For many prospective care providers, the student debt-to-income ratio presents a significant barrier to entry.

Hands-on training with an unconventional instructor

Dig deeper:

At Pima Medical Institute in Renton, educators are working to address the workforce pipeline by offering hands-on training that expands beyond traditional household pets.

Students in the program receive exposure to farm animals, chickens, rabbits, and rats. Helping lead that instruction is Sriracha, an alpaca residing at the facility who serves as a practical learning model.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (FOX 13 Seattle)

"Even anatomically, we show them veins on his body, where we would draw blood from his jugular veins," said Kristina Nancarrow, a licensed veterinary technician and assistant instructor at Pima.

While Pima does not specialize exclusively in large animal medicine, instructors hope hands-on exposure to animals like Sriracha will spark student interest in livestock care while helping curb the overall staffing shortage.

PIMA students inspect a dog's teeth.

Dual programs and community care

Local perspective:

The Renton campus operates both a veterinary assistant program and a veterinary technician program within the same facility, an arrangement instructors describe as unique to the region. The curriculum emphasizes the rigorous medical and scientific foundations required for animal care.

"It's not just snuggling animals, puppies and kittens, there's science behind it," Nancarrow said.

As part of their clinical practice and laboratory training, Pima partners with local small non-profits and animal rescues. Students provide vaccinations, dental work, and routine care to animals that might otherwise go without treatment.

Despite the industry's demands, students in the program remain committed to entering the field.

"No matter where you work, what profession, you're going to be down, but working with animals is just something completely different," Parisi said.

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