SR 167 reopens in Auburn, WA after deadly crash; driver arrested for vehicular homicide

The Brief Southbound State Route 167 in Auburn reopened Friday morning following a three-car fatal crash at 15th Street Northwest. One driver died at the scene, while another was arrested on suspicion of impairment and faces vehicular homicide charges.



State Route 167 reopened in Auburn Friday morning after a deadly crash, and authorities said one driver is facing vehicular homicide charges.

(WSP)

SR 167 reopens in Auburn after deadly crash

Timeline:

At 2:25 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson sent out an alert saying southbound SR 167 at 15th Street Northwest was closed due to a three-car fatality collision.

What they're saying:

"This will be an extended closure. Updates will follow," said Johnson. "Working on getting cars stuck in the closure turned around when safe to do so."

1 dead after SR 167 crash, 1 driver arrested

A little more than an hour later, troopers announced that one driver had died at the scene and another driver was taken into custody due to suspected impairment. They are now facing vehicular homicide charges.

Authorities said traffic was diverted to 15th Street Northwest into Auburn.

Just before 7 a.m., officials announced that the crash was cleared.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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