Accused Bellevue, WA golf shop thieves arrested, 3rd suspect on the run

The Brief Bellevue police arrested Cameron Rowley in connection with a $3,000 golf club theft at Puetz Golf that left an employee injured. Investigators say Crime Stoppers tips and Facebook Marketplace listings helped identify Rowley, who pleaded not guilty. Two suspects have been arrested, while police continue searching for a third suspect accused of attacking the employee.



A 29-year-old Tacoma man pleaded not guilty in court after Bellevue Police detectives arrested him in Lakewood for allegedly stealing $3,000 worth of new Ping golf drivers.

Cameron Rowley is one of three suspects involved in the robbery at Puetz Golf that left an employee injured after he was beaten. The getaway driver was arrested in Bonney Lake and detectives are working to locate the third suspect who attacked the employee.

What we know:

Security video shows Rowley running out of the business with the golf clubs while another man held the door open for him. That second man then violently attacked a store worker who followed the pair outside.

Detectives say community tips submitted to Crime Stoppers helped identify Rowley.

One tipster emailed several Facebook Marketplace listings of the stolen drivers. The photos in the listings showed an arm tattoo that matched markings seen on the suspect's left arm in store security footage.

Police said after he was arrested in Lakewood last Thursday, Rowley confessed to stealing the clubs and selling them online.

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What's New:

On Thursday, Rowley pleaded not guilty in court.

His attorney asked Judge Nelson Lee to release him on personal recognizance, saying, "All of Mr. Rowley's criminal history relates to property crimes and substance use. He has no violent history, including this charge. Given the nature of his criminal history and the incident charge, the state cannot show that there is a such a likelihood that Mr. Rowley will commit a violent crime as to require bail."

His attorney argued he has ties to the community, lives in Tacoma and has four minor children. The attorney also pointed out that it wasn't Rowley who violently attacked the store employee.

Judge Lee reduced his bail from $50,000 to $20,000.

Cameron Rowley in court

The backstory:

Rowley has multiple felony convictions, including at least five for theft. He has had 18 bench warrants issued for his arrest in prior cases.

Police also believe the suspects frequent Tacoma and Spanaway, and also burglarized Pro Golf Discount in Bellevue on July 27.

Rowley was charged with one county of first-degree organized retail theft. He wasn't charged with robbery, because current evidence does not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he solicited, encouraged, or aided in the physical assault on the worker.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the third suspect who assaulted the Puetz Golf store employee.

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