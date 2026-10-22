Seattle historic movie theater finds new home after lease ended

The Brief Seattle's oldest running theater, the Grand Illusion Cinema, shut its doors in 2025. The owner of the building did not renew the theater's lease — forcing the cinema to search for a new home. After months of pop-up movie events at local theaters, the Grand Illusion Cinema has found a permanent home at the location of the former Varsity Theater.



Seattle’s longest-running movie theater has secured a new home, offering fresh hope to local film lovers after facing uncertainty.

The historic Grand Illusion Cinema was forced to close its doors in 2025 after 54 years at its original location when the building's owner declined to renew its lease.

The theater is now preparing to reopen just a few blocks away, taking over the venue where the former Varsity Theatre operated in the city's University District.

A major expansion for Seattle's oldest theater

The backstory:

The move marks a significant upgrade in scale for the independent cinema. The original Grand Illusion featured a single theater with a total capacity of roughly 70 seats.

The new space at the former Varsity location is seven times as large. Organizers are already hard at work preparing the venue for its next chapter.

"We all saw some great potential in there," said Brian Alter with the Grand Illusion Cinema. "Over the last six months, really, it's been a whole process," he added.

Alter tells FOX 13 Seattle the Grand Illusion team has been doing some of their own work cleaning up their new space. The Grand Illusion Cinema says it is the only 100% volunteer-operated nonprofit cinema in the United States. Its members are excited about the opportunity of having their own space again.

Securing a long-term future

What's next:

Alter tells FOX 13 Seattle the Grand Illusion has signed a 10-year lease for the new location, bringing long-term stability to the volunteer-run organization and the community it serves.

"We're just really looking forward to having a long-term home to be able to do our thing," Alter said.

Alter expects the Grand Illusion to officially reopen its new doors by the end of the year or in early 2027.

Keeping the magic alive through pop-ups

Why you should care:

Despite lacking a dedicated venue for the past year and a half, the cinema never stopped entertaining moviegoers.

The Grand Illusion Cinema has maintained its community presence by organizing pop-up screenings at various theaters across Seattle. Film lovers can view a schedule of upcoming pop-up events and track reopening updates by visiting the Grand Illusion Cinema's website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police: Man breaks into West Seattle home, eats food, arrested in bed

Woman jumps out of car of fake rideshare driver after pickup in Seattle's Pioneer Square

Last call: Seattle tiki bar Navy Strength closing after 10 years in Belltown

SDOT provides clarity after 'surge pricing' video sparks concern

2 men charged with murder in Des Moines, WA deadly shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.