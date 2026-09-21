Bellevue, WA police seek ID of theft suspects targeting golf stores

The Brief Bellevue police are warning golf retailers about a group suspected of targeting stores across the area. Police say thieves stole several thousand dollars worth of golf drivers from Puetz Golf in Bellevue on Sept. 10. The suspects have reportedly been spotted at three golf stores, and police are asking for help identifying them.



Bellevue police are warning retailers to be on alert for a group of thieves suspected of targeting golf stores across the area.

What we know:

Surveillance video from Puetz Golf in Bellevue shows a theft on Sept. 10 in which police say several thousand dollars worth of new golf drivers were stolen.

Video shows one man holding open the store’s door as a second man runs out carrying several golf clubs. Multiple employees can be seen following after him as he flees the store. The suspects got away.

A surveillance camera captured a clear image of one of the suspected thieves as he came through the doorway. That image was shared with other golf retailers in the area in an effort to identify him.

Bellevue ID theft suspects accused of targeting golf stores

Police said another business later captured clearer surveillance images of the same man and a female accomplice apparently casing its store.

The suspected thieves have now been spotted at three golf stores in the area, according to police. Investigators believe the group could target additional golf retailers in the region and are asking businesses to be on the lookout.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the theft is asked to contact Bellevue police. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app or the P3 Tips website. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

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