Seattle nurses picket Virginia Mason over severe staffing shortages

The Brief Nurses at Seattle's Virginia Mason Medical Center are holding a picket and rally to protest severe understaffing and deteriorating working conditions. The nurses' union states that management cut support staff, forcing nurses to handle non-medical duties and work 12-hour shifts without breaks. Hospital leadership stated the facility remains open and that they are actively negotiating a fair contract with the union.



Nurses at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle are set to picket outside the hospital, alleging that severe understaffing is putting patients and staff at risk.

The demonstration is set to start with an early morning picket at the hospital's main entrance at Terry Avenue and Seneca Street, followed by a rally scheduled for noon.

Understaffed and overworked

What they're saying:

The nurses' union claims that working conditions have steadily deteriorated since parent company CommonSpirit took over the facility in 2021. The union accuses management of severe understaffing, which it says results in nurses routinely working 12-hour shifts without a single break.

Additionally, nurses say the hospital cut cleaning and patient transport teams. This has forced nursing staff to take on those responsibilities in addition to their regular medical duties.

Internal complaints and ‘Magnet Status’

According to the union, the hospital's internal complaint system has failed to resolve the issues. Nurses have reportedly filed more than 150 formal complaints regarding staffing and working conditions this month alone.

Despite these ongoing concerns, nurses say hospital leadership is asking them to take on extra work to help the facility achieve "Magnet status." This designation is widely considered the industry's gold standard for hospital work environments.

Hospital response and contract negotiations

The other side:

In a prepared statement, Virginia Mason Medical Center President Christopher Bredeson emphasized that the facility remains open for uninterrupted, quality patient care. The hospital stated it respects the nurses' right to picket and is "actively negotiating" with the union to reach a fair contract.

The statement reads in full:

"We are actively negotiating with the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) to reach a fair contract for our nurses at Virginia Mason Medical Center. We are aware of the planned informational picket this week, and we respect our team members’ right to participate in this activity. During the planned picket, our hospital will remain open as usual to serve our patients and provide uninterrupted, quality care. We remain committed to the bargaining process and our sincere hope is to reach an agreement with WSNA soon."

Big picture view:

It marks the second picket at a CommonSpirit hospital in Western Washington this week, following other regional protests in recent months.

The nurses still have until the end of the year on their current contract and are actively bargaining. While there is no imminent threat of a strike, union members warn that workplace tensions are mounting.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA), Virginia Mason Medical Center, live interviews with picketing nurses and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell.

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