2 arrested, 13 pounds of cocaine seized in Wenatchee, WA operation

The Brief Two western Washington residents were arrested in Wenatchee after authorities seized approximately 13 pounds of cocaine. Chelan County detectives, Homeland Security, and a regional SWAT team intercepted the suspects on State Route 2 following an interagency investigation. Officials have not disclosed what specific evidence led investigators to suspect the pair of transporting drugs from the Seattle area.



Law enforcement officials in Washington recently announced the results of an operation that yielded two arrests and the seizure of about 13 pounds of cocaine.

What we know:

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office posted to social media on Thursday, saying that it had developed probable cause to believe that two suspects were believed to be transporting cocaine from the Seattle area to Wenatchee to sell it.

The agency identified the suspects as a man from SeaTac and a woman from Tacoma.

Homeland Security investigators were contacted and worked alongside Chelan County detectives to identify the suspects.

Once they were identified, members of the East Cascade SWAT team were also brought in for assistance.

The East Cascade SWAT team managed to locate the suspects traveling along State Route 2 near School Street in Wenatchee and took them into custody, officials said.

The suspects were taken to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and face charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

What they're saying:

"This coordinated effort highlights the importance of collaboration among local and federal law enforcement agencies in addressing drug trafficking and disrupting the distribution of illegal narcotics in our communities," the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said. "The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office thanks Homeland Security Investigations for its continued partnership and assistance in protecting the residents of Chelan County."

What we don't know:

While the agency revealed the suspects' names in social media posts, no other information was released.

It was also not revealed what details led law enforcement to develop probable cause regarding the two suspects moving the cocaine from the Seattle area to Wenatchee with intent to sell.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

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