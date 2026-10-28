I-405 southbound to close in Bothell, WA this Halloween weekend

The Brief All southbound lanes of I-405 from SR 527 to SR 522 in Bothell will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, through 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, for bridge removal work. Crews will remove a portion of the pedestrian bridge at the Canyon Park Park and Ride as part of the ongoing I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. The pedestrian bridge itself will close permanently for replacement at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and is scheduled to remain closed until a new bridge opens in 2028.



All lanes of southbound I-405 will close in Bothell this weekend, beginning Friday night.

(WSDOT)

I-405 southbound to close in Bothellthis Halloween weekend

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), all southbound lanes of the interstate from SR 527 to SR 522 will close in Bothell starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

During this closure, a portion of the pedestrian bridge at the Canyon Park Park and Ride will be removed as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Northbound I-405 lanes will close in Bothell the following weekend

According to WSDOT, the northbound lanes will fully close from Nov. 6 through Nov. 9. During this closure, crews will be removing a portion of the northbound pedestrian bridge.

Pedestrian bridge closure at Canyon Park to last until 2028

WSDOT says the pedestrian bridge will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and will remain closed until the new bridge opens in 2028.

For more information, visit WSDOT's website.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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