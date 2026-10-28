I-405 southbound to close in Bothell, WA this Halloween weekend
BOTHELL, Wash. - All lanes of southbound I-405 will close in Bothell this weekend, beginning Friday night.
(WSDOT)
I-405 southbound to close in Bothellthis Halloween weekend
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), all southbound lanes of the interstate from SR 527 to SR 522 will close in Bothell starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
During this closure, a portion of the pedestrian bridge at the Canyon Park Park and Ride will be removed as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.
Northbound I-405 lanes will close in Bothell the following weekend
According to WSDOT, the northbound lanes will fully close from Nov. 6 through Nov. 9. During this closure, crews will be removing a portion of the northbound pedestrian bridge.
Pedestrian bridge closure at Canyon Park to last until 2028
WSDOT says the pedestrian bridge will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and will remain closed until the new bridge opens in 2028.
For more information, visit WSDOT's website.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
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