How to watch live 2026 Washington Election Day coverage on FOX 13

The Brief FOX 13 Seattle is providing continuous local and national election updates with live coverage across over-the-air broadcasts, digital livestreams and the free FOX LOCAL connected-TV app on Election Day, Nov. 3. Coverage will center on pivotal statewide races, competitive U.S. House seats, and high-profile statewide ballot initiatives, including measures on parental education rights, youth sports eligibility, and state income tax rules. Viewers can access wall-to-wall live returns, campaign headquarters feeds, and post-election analysis without a paywall using the free FOX LOCAL app on connected TV devices like Roku, FireTV and Apple TV.



As voters across Washington state prepare for crucial decisions at the ballot box, FOX 13 Seattle is providing comprehensive, multi-platform coverage across broadcast television and streaming channels.

From competitive congressional battles, including key races in Washington's 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts, to high-profile statewide measures addressing public education, athletic eligibility, and income taxes.

FOX 13 will track developments from initial ballot drops past 8 p.m. into overnight national returns. Here is everything you need to know about what is at stake and how to watch live on FOX 13 Seattle, FOX LOCAL and secondary digital platforms.

Keep reading below on how to watch Election Day coverage on FOX 13 Seattle.

How to watch election coverage on TV and streaming

Local perspective:

FOX 13 Seattle has live Election Day coverage on TV and streaming platforms, and digital talkbacks with reporters embedded across key campaign headquarters.

Election night live coverage plans include:

Good Day Seattle: 5 a.m. - 11 a.m. (TV and streaming)

Good Day Live: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Streaming)

Seattle News Today: 11 p.m. - 4 p.m. (Streaming)

Seattle News Tonight: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (TV and streaming)

Washington News Wrap: 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (TV and streaming)

FOX 13 Election Night: 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Streaming)

West Coast News Wrap: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (TV and streaming)

FOX 13 Election Night: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (TV and streaming)

LiveNow from FOX: 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. Wednesday (Streaming)

How to watch on FOX LOCAL

Viewers can stream FOX 13 Seattle’s local news programming directly to their television screens for free via the FOX LOCAL app. The service offers 24/7 access to live newscasts, breaking political coverage, live traffic, and local weather forecasts.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.

What time will Washington election results come in?

Big picture view:

Washington state is entirely vote-by-mail, with ballots requiring a valid postmark or return to an official county drop box by 8 p.m. on election night. Once drop boxes close, county election offices release their first count of early-returned ballots, typically beginning shortly after the 8 p.m. cutoff.

Initial results in some races will take longer to come in than others.

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What's next:

FOX 13 Seattle will continue election coverage Wednesday on Good Day Seattle starting at 5 a.m.

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