‘Bob's Burgers’ artist in Seattle drawing tattoos

The Brief The cartoonist behind the designs of the characters in Bob's Burgers is in Seattle. Jay Howell, who also created the Nickelodeon show Sanjay and Craig, is tattooing at Anchor Tattoo located in the Ballard neighborhood. Howell tells FOX 13 Seattle the pitch for Bob's Burgers originally had a much darker tone.



Bob’s Burgers fans have the chance to meet the artist behind the character designs of the show.

Jay Howell, the cartoonist who created the designs for Bob Belcher, Linda Belcher and the rest of the characters living in the fictional town of Seymour’s Bay is spending a few days in Seattle.

Howell will be doing tattoos at Anchor Tattoo in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

FOX 13 Seattle sat down with Howell, who is also the creator of the Nickelodeon show Sanjay and Craig, and talked about his journey into creating cartoons.

Howell got his start publishing his own comics

The backstory:

"Just going to punk shows as a kid, hanging out in a scene that a lot of skaters and other punks were making zines and their own comics, like self-published DIY stuff," said Howell.

Howell tells us it was one of his art shows where he met Loren Bouchard. Bouchard is the creator of Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Home Movies, and Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil.

"He [Bouchard] was like, ‘hey man, I have a new idea for a new TV show. Maybe you would want to work with me," said Howell. "It’s about a family of cannibals that live next to a mortuary. They steal the dead bodies and make burgers out of them. We’re going to call it Bob’s Burgers."

Obviously, the pitch for the show changed before it made it to air.

Booked solid in Seattle

What's next:

Howell is in town for a few days.

He made a stop at Alki Elementary earlier this week showing the kids how to draw.

Howell will be posted at Anchor Tattoo on October 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 doing tattoos and art. However, he is already entirely booked.

"Absolutely, I’ll be back here next year for sure," said Howell.

You can keep up with Howell and his art on Instagram @punksgitcut.

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