Arlington, WA student brings gun disguised as cellphone on school bus: police

The Brief Arlington police are investigating after a student displayed a handgun disguised as a cellphone aboard a school bus. Officers recovered the weapon, and no one was injured. Investigators are working to determine how the student obtained the gun. The student's identity and school have not been released. Prosecutors will review the case for possible charges.



Police are investigating after a student pulled out a handgun disguised to resemble a cellphone aboard a school bus in Arlington, Washington.

What we know:

The Arlington Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that officers responded to a report of a student who displayed a gun while riding a school bus.

The gun was reportedly designed to look like a cellphone when folded. Officers recovered the weapon, and no one was hurt.

Because the case involves children, authorities are not releasing identifying information. Detectives are working to figure out how the child obtained the firearm.

Once the investigation wraps up, police will forward the case to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to review possible charges.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about which school the bus was traveling to or the age and grade level of the student involved.

What's next:

This case remains under investigation.

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