Seattle weather: Halloween forecast looks dry, partly cloudy

The Brief Western Washington's cool, wet weather wraps up Friday evening, leading to a mostly dry Halloween with partly cloudy skies and evening temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for trick-or-treaters. Sunday brings morning fog clearing to afternoon sunshine alongside the end of daylight saving time, which turns clocks back one hour and sets Seattle sunsets before 5:00 p.m. for the rest of the year. High pressure will keep conditions dry and quiet through the first half of next week, with daytime highs warming into the mid-to-upper 50s by midweek.



We are wrapping up a stretch of wet and cool weather in western Washington and will be getting back to drier conditions heading into the Halloween weekend.

Highs will struggle to get out of the lower 50s on Friday. Seattle's forecast high of 51 degrees would be its coldest day since May 15, when temperatures also topped out at 51.

A weakening area of low pressure offshore will continue to spin showers into western Washington on Friday, but showers should wrap up Friday evening.

It will be cool with drier conditions Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly dry and chilly for Halloween weekend

By the numbers:

The weakening low will continue to fall apart Saturday, with any remaining shower activity becoming confined to the coast and coastal waters early in the day. For the Puget Sound region, Saturday should be dry, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the 30s and low 40s, with some colder locations potentially dipping into the upper 20s. A Freeze Watch remains in effect for parts of the Southwest Interior and Lower Chehalis Valley, where temperatures could fall low enough for freezing conditions if skies clear.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-50s.

Trick-or-treating looks great in Western Washington Saturday night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s from 5 to 8 p.m.

Halloween will be dry and partly cloudy in Seattle with temps close to 50 degrees at trick-or-treating time. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunshine returns on Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends

Big picture view:

We'll start Sunday with a few areas of morning fog and low clouds, especially in typically fog-prone locations across the Southwest Interior. High pressure will build into Western Washington throughout the day, bringing more sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s. Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be the nicest part of the weekend.

It's time to fall back! Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1. That means clocks will turn back one hour to 1 a.m., giving us an extra hour of sleep. The switch to standard time also means earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets. The sun will set in Seattle before 5:00 PM for the rest of the year.

Sunday will bring the return of standard time, putting sunsets before 5:00 PM starting November 1. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Next week stays mostly dry through Wednesday

What's next:

High pressure will keep our weather quiet across Western Washington for the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with temps in the upper 50s by midweek.

Showers will continue through Friday in Seattle with drier weather on tap for the Halloween weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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