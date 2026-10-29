Seattle weather: Spotty showers to end week, drier Halloween weekend

The Brief An upper-level low offshore will keep Western Washington showery and chilly through Friday, with highs in the 50s and light mountain snow above 3,000 feet. Conditions will turn mostly dry for Saturday's Halloween trick-or-treating, with cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies extending into a drier Sunday and midweek. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, shifting clocks back one hour and resulting in earlier sunrises and sunsets before 5 p.m.



A stubborn upper-level low pressure system spinning off the Washington Coast will continue to bring occasional showers through Friday. After that, we'll gradually transition to a drier pattern for the weekend and the start of next week.

Tonight looks showery at times with chilly overnight lows, in the 30s for many spots.

It will be cool with on and off showers Thursday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

The upper-level low will slowly drift south along the coast, bringing scattered showers to Western Washington at times Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s again. Snow levels will hover around 3,000 to 3,500 feet, so the Cascades could pick up an inch or two of fresh snow.

Halloween weather in Seattle

Big picture view:

The good news is that Halloween is looking mainly dry! For much of the Puget Sound region, Saturday will be partly cloudy. Highs will reach the mid-50s, although it will cool quickly after the sun goes down.

Halloween will be dry and partly cloudy in Seattle with temps close to 50 degrees at trick-or-treating time. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weekend, then Daylight Saving Time ends

What's next:

High pressure will build over western Washington on Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 50s. It should be a better day for outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

It's time to fall back! Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 1, meaning clocks will turn back one hour to 1 a.m. Standard time returns, giving us an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

The change also means earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets. We'll gain a little more daylight in the morning, but it will get dark earlier in the evening, with the sun setting before 5 p.m.

Sunday will bring the return of standard time, putting sunsets before 5:00 PM starting November 1. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly dry through next week in Seattle

Local perspective:

The drier pattern will continue into the middle of next week as high pressure remains in control. Highs should stay in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

Showers will continue through Friday in Seattle with drier weather on tap for the Halloween weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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