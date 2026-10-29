Seattle weather: Few showers Thursday with cooler temperatures

The Brief Cool, cloudy weather continues Thursday and Friday, with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid-50s across western Washington. Snow levels will drop to 3,000–4,000 feet, creating potentially slick driving conditions in the mountains. Drier weather and more sunshine return this weekend, with a cool but mostly dry Halloween forecast.



An upper-level low remains offshore through the end of the week, sending rain and light mountain snow through Friday into western Washington. The mountains will also remain mostly dry, but temperatures will be cooler in the higher elevations.

An upper-level low remains offshore through the end of the week, sending rain and light mountain snow through Friday into western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

It will be another cool day Thursday with highs in the mid to low 50s. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for western Washington. More sunshine and cooler temperatures, with highs in the 40s in central Washington.

It will be another cooler day Thursday with highs in the mid to low 50s.

Snow levels will stay low through Friday, with the forecast showing anywhere between 3000-4000'. Most snow will be light, but watch for slick spots and be ready for winter driving conditions if you are heading to the mountains. We start to see drier skies by the weekend, but temperatures and snow levels will remain lower.

Snow levels will stay low through Friday, potentially dropping as low as 2000'.

Looking Ahead:

Scattered showers continue into Friday with cooler temperatures and clouds around. The low offshore will start to weaken, drying conditions out for western Washington and allowing for more sunshine into the weekend. The Halloween forecast is looking pretty good, dry and cool for trick-or-treaters.

Scattered showers continue into Friday with cooler temperatures.

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