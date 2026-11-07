WA firefighters rescue window washers stuck over 500 feet above ground

The Brief Two window washers were safely rescued Friday evening after being trapped on the 39th floor of a downtown Bellevue high-rise. Technical rope rescue crews and drone operators braved darkness and high winds roughly 532 feet above the ground to reach them. It hasn't been stated what caused the workers to become stranded.



Firefighters in Redmond and Bellevue managed to successfully rescue two window washers who were stuck on the 39th floor of a building in downtown Bellevue on Friday evening.

What we know:

The Bellevue Fire Department posted to social media around 5 p.m., saying that two people needed rescue at 555 108th Ave NE.

The agency said that its rope rescue technicians were deployed to help the window washers reach the ground. Firefighters estimated that the window washers were stuck about 532 feet above ground.

The Bellevue Police Department provided its drone to assist with the rescue. Firefighters with the Redmond Fire Department also provided assistance.

Traffic in the area was redirected as the agencies worked to complete the rescue.

What they're saying:

Redmond firefighters posted a video to social media about the rescue, which shows just how high firefighters traveled to rescue the two window washers.

"Working in high winds and darkness, crews navigated extremely challenging conditions to bring both individuals to safety," the social post read. "Rescues like these are a testament to the countless hours of training, preparation, and coordination that go into being ready when it matters most."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the window washers became stuck on the 39th floor of the building.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Bellevue Fire Department and Redmond IAFF Local 2829 Facebook pages.

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