Washington State falls 26-20 to San Diego State

article

The Brief Washington State suffered its sixth consecutive loss as San Diego State beat the Cougars 26-20 on Saturday night. Owen Eshelman threw for 299 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, while Daniel Blood led WSU’s receivers with eight catches for 105 yards. The Cougars failed to capitalize on a second-half interception, while San Diego State extended its lead on Bert Emanuel Jr.’s fourth-down touchdown pass to Jackson Ford.



Javion Kinnard had 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns, wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Ford, and San Diego State beat Washington State 26-20 on Saturday night.

Washington State (1-8, 0-5 Pac-12 Conference) has lost six in a row.

Lucky Sutton had 115 yards rushing on 18 carries for San Diego State (4-5, 3-2).

Kirby Vorhees was stopped for no gain by SDSU's Josiah Cox on fourth-and-1 to end the opening possession before the teams combined for four consecutive touchdown drives and Cooper DiLeva made a 36-yard field goal that gave SDSU the lead for good at 17-14 with 3:16 left in the first half.

Owen Eshelman was 30-of-42 passing for 299 yards with an interception and added 34 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Cougars. Daniel Blood had eight receptions for 105 yards and Vorhees had a 2-yard rushing TD.

DiLeva added a 45-yarder about 6 1/2 minutes into the third quarter.

Jaylen Thomas intercepted a pass on the third play from scrimmage in the second half, but the Cougars failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from the SDSU 30.

Emanuel hit Ford in the end zone on fourth-and-goal to give the Aztecs a 12-point lead with 9:51 to play.

Up next

Washington State: Hosts Colorado State on Nov. 14.

San Diego State: Hosts Utah State on Nov. 14.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

UW Huskies, WSU Cougars agree to move 2027 Apple Cup to late August

WSU honors Seattle native, former Mariner John Olerud with statue

Washington State to play Hawaii at Angel of the Winds Arena

Washington State blows 13-pt lead in 17-16 loss to Utah State

Washington State falls to 1-4 with 23-6 loss to Fresno State

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .