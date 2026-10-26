UW Huskies, WSU Cougars agree to move 2027 Apple Cup to late August

The Brief Washington State University and the University of Washington agreed to move the 2027 Boeing Apple Cup from Sept. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 28. The rivalry matchup will serve as the season opener at Gesa Field in Pullman, concluding WSU’s first week of classes. Shifting the game creates an early-season bye week for the Cougars on Sept. 18 before beginning conference action on the road.



Washington State University and the University of Washington have agreed to move the 2027 Boeing Apple Cup up three weeks, shifting the state rivalry game to an August season opener.

The game, originally set for Sept. 18, 2027, will now take place Saturday, Aug. 28, at Gesa Field in Pullman, athletic officials from both universities announced Monday.

What we know:

The 2027 matchup will be played on Aug. 28 at Gesa Field in Pullman, marking an early-season Week 0 showdown between the cross-state rivals.

The contest concludes the first week of fall semester classes at Washington State University.

The adjustment creates an open date on Sept. 18 for WSU just before launching its conference schedule.

What we don't know:

Kickoff time and television broadcast arrangements have not yet been announced.

The University of Washington's complete 2027 nonconference and full conference schedule has not been finalized and details of Washington State University's conference schedule has not been released.

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 25: The 115 Apple Cup field logo displayed on the college football field before the start of the 115th Apple Cup college football game between the Washington Huskies versus the Washington State Cougars on November 25, 2023, at (Jesse Beals / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images) Expand

Big picture view:

The Apple Cup was historically staged in late November on the weekend following Thanksgiving, but the landscape of the rivalry shifted when Washington departed for the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

The programs previously agreed to continue the series as an early-season nonconference matchup.

Moving the 2027 meeting to late August allows both programs an open window in September to maneuver around differing league schedules.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State University Athletics and the University of Washington athletic departments.



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