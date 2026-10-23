WSU honors Seattle native, former Mariner John Olerud with statue

The Brief Former Washington State University baseball legend and Major League Star John Olerud will be honored with a statue dedication at Bailey-Brayton Field on Friday. Olerud starred for the Cougars from 1987 to 1989 – becoming the only player in NCAA history to hit 20 home runs and win 15 games as a pitcher in the same season – before a standout 17-year MLB career. He becomes just the second WSU student-athlete to receive a statue, joining track and field legend Henry Rono.



Former Seattle Mariner and 17-year Major League Baseball player John Olerud will be honored Friday with a statue dedication at Washington State University.

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 11: Former player John Olerud waves to the crowd prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

According to a WSU Athletics press release, the Cougar baseball legend and WSU Hall of Famer will be recognized at Bailey-Brayton Field at 2:30 p.m.

John Olerud's high school baseball career in Bellevue, WA

The backstory:

Olerud was born in Seattle, Washington on Aug. 5, 1968, and played three years of varsity baseball at Interlake High School in Bellevue, Washington. During his senior year, he was named to the All-County and All-State teams. He was drafted into the Major Leagues out of high school by the New York Mets, but instead decided to attend college at WSU.

John Olerud's baseball career at Washington State University

Timeline:

Olerud played for WSU for three seasons between 1987 and 1989, essentially rewriting the record books and becoming the only Cougar baseball athlete ever to be named College Athlete of the Year.

In 1988, he became the only player in NCAA history to hit 20 home runs and win 15 games as a pitcher in the same season.

Olerud's MLB career

Before his senior year, he signed a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and went straight into the Major Leagues. In '93, he became the first Blue Jay to win a batting title.

Olerud played 17 seasons in the majors, winning back-to-back World Series titles with Toronto in ‘92 and ’93. He went on to play for the New York Mets and Yankees, the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

Olerud's career with the Seattle Mariners

By the numbers:

Seattle fans might remember him as the player who wore a helmet on the field between 2000 and 2004.

In 2001, he was selected as an American League All-Star.

He won three Gold Glove Awards in 2000, 2002 and 2003.

In 2001, he hit for the cycle against the San Diego Padres.

Why did John Olerud wear a helmet while playing defense?

Dig deeper:

Before his junior year at WSU, Olerud suffered a nearly fatal brain aneurysm. After undergoing surgery to remove it, doctors recommended he wear protective headgear to guard against line drives and potential collisions with other players while on the field.

John Olerud receives Pac-12 honors

In 2016, Olerud was named the Pac-12 Conference's Baseball Player of the Century. Three years later, the Pac-12 inducted him into its Hall of Honor.

Olerud is the second student-athlete at WSU to be honored with a statue, joining track and field legend Henry Rono.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State University Athletics, the Society for American Baseball Research and ESPN.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners to interview Joe Espada for manager job

Seattle Mariners' Raleigh, Naylor have offseason surgeries

Seattle Mariners claim Gig Harbor native Michael Toglia

Seattle Mariners seeking outside hire for next manager

Seattle Mariners clean house, fire 4 coaches after Dan Wilson

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .