Seattle Mariners claim Gig Harbor native Michael Toglia

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners claimed infielder/outfielder and Gig Harbor native Michael Toglia off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Toglia, 28, has appeared in 290 career MLB games with the Reds and Colorado Rockies over five seasons. A switch-hitter, Toglia has a career .198 batting average with a .659 on-base-plus slugging, with 42 home runs, 44 doubles, six triples, 103 walks and 385 strikeouts in 1,095 career at-bats. Toglia was born in Phoenix, Ariz., attended Gig Harbor High School and went on to play at UCLA. He was a first-round pick of the Rockies with the 23rd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft.



The Seattle Mariners claimed infielder/outfielder Michael Toglia off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Toglia, 28, is a native of Gig Harbor who has appeared in 290 career MLB games with the Reds and Colorado Rockies over five seasons. A switch-hitter, Toglia has a career .198 batting average with a .659 on-base-plus slugging, with 42 home runs, 44 doubles, six triples, 103 walks and 385 strikeouts in 1,095 career at-bats.

Toglia ended the year on the injured list with the Reds due to a torn labrum in his shoulder that required surgery. He finished the year on the 60-day injured list with Cincinnati. He had just 28 plate appearances with the Reds in 10 games this year, spending the majority of his time with Triple-A Louisville, where he hit .273 with 22 home runs, 26 doubles, a triple, 56 walks and 103 strikeouts in 402 plate appearances over 97 games played.

Toglia was born in Phoenix, Ariz., attended Gig Harbor High School and went on to play at UCLA. He was a first-round pick of the Rockies with the 23rd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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