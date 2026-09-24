Seattle Mariners officially eliminated from playoff contention

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have been eliminated from playoff contention following the Texas Rangers' win over the New York Mets. Injuries and late-season losses derailed Seattle after the team entered September still holding postseason hopes. The Mariners close their season Sunday against the Angels, with several promising rookies providing optimism for the future.



The Seattle Mariners have been eliminated from playoff contention.

After the Texas Rangers' 3-1 win over the New York Mets, Seattle's faint playoff hopes have officially been crushed.

The backstory:

It's been a disappointing season to say the least, as many expected the Mariners to make it back to the postseason after coming one game away from making the World Series last year.

Numerous factors can be blamed for the team's shortcomings. Cal Raleigh went through a rough hitting slump, though the rest of the lineup didn't offer much help with run production. And while the solid pitching core is still there, many close games were squandered by the bullpen.

There were some key injuries as well. What was supposed to be a big acquisition for utility player Brendan Donovan turned out to be a waiting game, as he was sidelined most of the season, playing in just 39 games. The bullpen also took a hit after pitcher Matt Brash suffered a lat strain in June, along with losing several other relievers.

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor takes a moment in the seventh inning after the Colorado Rockies took the lead in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Denver. (RJ Sangosti / Associated Press)

The M's kept their playoff hopes alive into September despite hovering below .500, but floundered their chances after dropping multiple series during the late-season stretch. The playoff spot is now in contention between Seattle's AL West rivals, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

The other side:

Despite the frustrating end result, there is some hope for the Mariners' future. Newly introduced rookies Michael Arroyo, outfielder Lázaro Montes, left-hand pitcher Kade Anderson and shortstop Colt Emerson shined in their highly-anticipated debuts, bringing a high upside for the upcoming years.

What's next:

The Mariners have one home series left to play against the LA Angels, with the season coming to a close on Sunday, Sept. 27.

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