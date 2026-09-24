How to watch Minnesota Gophers at UW Huskies

The Brief The Huskies open Big Ten Conference play on Saturday evening against the Minnesota Gophers. Saturday's game will be on FOX 13. The Huskies and Gophers haven't met in 49 years.



The No. 23 ranked Washington Huskies (3-0) open their 2026 Big Ten Conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 26, hosting Minnesota (2-1) at Husky Stadium at 8:00 p.m. PT on FOX 13.

The matchup marks the fourth consecutive home game for Washington before taking to the road against USC on Oct. 3. This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the two teams and their first showdown in 49 years.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 19: Tyler Robles #95 of the Washington Huskies enters the field before the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

Keep reading for details on the Minnesota Gophers vs. University of Washington Huskies game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Minnesota vs. Washington game?

What we know:

The Huskies will take on the Gophers on Saturday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. PT.

Where is the Minnesota vs. Washington game?

The homestand continues for Washington as they host Minnesota at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the Minnesota vs. Washington game?

The Minnesota vs. Washington game will air on FOX 13 in Seattle.

What radio station is the Minnesota vs. Washington game?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

Opening with four straight home games in September for just the second time since 1976, UW joins Indiana, Michigan and Louisville as the only Power Four teams with four home contests this month. The Husky defense held Washington State without a third-down conversion on 11 attempts in the season opener, a feat the program last accomplished in a 2009 victory against USC. Washington has integrated five first-year players into starting roles early this season, while quarterback Demond Williams surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards to join Jake Locker and Marques Tuiasosopo as the only UW quarterbacks to reach the milestone.

What's next:

Washington will travel for their first road game this season, taking on USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 3.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Athletics' website.

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