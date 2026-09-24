Human remains discovered in wooded area in Frederickson, WA, investigation launched

The Brief Pierce County deputies launched a death investigation Wednesday after human remains were discovered in a heavily wooded area. Because the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, they could not be immediately identified at the scene. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine the identity of the deceased and establish an official cause of death.



The discovery of human remains in a heavily wooded area in Frederickson, Washington, has launched an active investigation.

Police body camera footage from the scene where the human remains were discovered. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Large police presence in Pierce County, WA after human remains found

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of human remains in the 7700 block of 176th Street East.

Deputies arrived and confirmed that the remains were human, and a death investigation was launched. There was a large police presence in the area throughout the afternoon while investigators processed the scene and gathered evidence.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Cause and manner of death remain unknown

What we don't know:

"Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the remains were not immediately identifiable," said Deputy Carly Cappetto.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the remains and the cause of death.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story comes from communication between FOX 13 Seattle and Pierce County Sheriff's Office Deputy Carly Cappetto.

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