Seattle Public Schools and teachers union ratify new contract

The Brief The Seattle Public Schools board officially ratified a new three-year contract with the union representing about 6,000 educators and staff. The agreement includes an 8.8% total pay increase and additional staffing and protections for educators and special education services. The deal was reached Sept. 1 hours before the deadline, averting a potential strike and allowing classes to start on time.



The Seattle Public Schools board officially ratified a new contract with the Seattle Education Association on Thursday.

This comes after the union, which represents 6,000 teachers, paraprofessionals and school staff, voted to ratify the new contract on Tuesday. Both the district and teachers union agreed to terms of the new contract on Sept. 1, averting a potential strike on the first day of school.

The deal follows 30 bargaining sessions since August, and establishes a firm financial framework for the district over the next three years.

The Seattle Public Schools administration building in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"This contract puts us on a really good, firm setting, that we know what our finances are going to look like for the next three years," said Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner following the contract agreement on Sept. 1.

The Seattle Education Association said the agreement introduces a new input- and data-driven process for special education services, creates protections for planning and collaboration time for educators, and increases staffing for school nurses, psychologists, social workers and counselors.

"We’re really proud of the work every member did to get us to this agreement," said Seattle Education Association president Ibi Idowu. "We can make gains even in times of budget challenges when we prioritize our students and our classrooms."

The backstory:

All classes for Seattle Public Schools started on time Sept. 2 after a late-night bargaining session, reaching an agreement hours before the deadline. Preschool and kindergarten students started later on Sept. 8.

The final contract includes an 8.8% total pay increase to teachers, distributed over three years. The union initially sought up to a 12% pay increase for its members.

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