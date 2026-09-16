Oracle to lay off 359 Washington workers in November

The Brief Oracle plans to lay off 359 employees in Washington, including workers based at two Seattle offices and remote employees. The permanent layoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 13, but Oracle says its two Seattle locations will remain open. The cuts come as Oracle restructures costs while increasing spending on artificial intelligence data centers and tools.



Software giant Oracle is set to lay off 359 workers across Washington state in November, according to a recent WARN notice.

What we know:

Oracle America, Inc. submitted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) to the Washington State Employment Security Department on Sept. 14. The layoffs impact 359 employees who work out of the company's two Seattle facilities or work remotely in Washington.

The affected Seattle offices are located at the Russell Investments Center at 1301 2nd Avenue, and at 2025 5th Avenue. Oracle says the two locations are not closing, and the positions are not being relocated or contracted out.

Employee separations are scheduled to begin Nov. 13. The layoffs are anticipated to be permanent.

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Dig deeper:

The cuts follow a larger cost-restructuring effort by Oracle, an an estimated $2.1 billion is expected to be spent on severance and related expenses in 2026. The company has also been increasing capital spending to build out artificial intelligence data centers and integrate AI tools into its business software services.

Local perspective:

A WARN notice is an advance warning given to workers in Washington state if a private company is planning a closure or mass layoff, provided at least 60 days before the job losses happen. A full list of WARN notices can be found on the Washington State Employment Security Department's website.

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