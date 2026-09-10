The Brief Rainier Beer’s annual "R-Day" festival returns this weekend to the brand's original brewing site in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. The free, 21-and-over event features a musical lineup including DJ Lace Cadence, Kadabra, Telehealth, and DEHD, along with expanded food options. Proceeds from the festival's beer garden sales will directly benefit the Georgetown Business Association.



Rainier Beer is bringing back its annual "R-Day" celebration this weekend, honoring a Northwest tradition at the brand's historic home in the Georgetown neighborhood.

The single-day event celebrates the anniversary of restoring the iconic neon "R" sign above the original brewery site, an emblem that returned to the Seattle skyline after a decade-long absence.

This weekend’s event is an admission-free festival, and organizers said this is a public thank-you to the local community.

Rainier Beer's ‘R-Day’ returns

What we know:

The festival is free to attend, but admission is strictly limited to guests ages 21 and older.

This year's entertainment roster features a diverse music lineup starting with KEXP’s DJ Lace Cadence, followed by Spokane psych-rock trio Kadabra, Sub Pop artist Telehealth, and headliner DEHD.

In response to attendee feedback from previous years, organizers have expanded food options across the venue. Offerings will feature local food trucks—including West Seattle Fish Sticks and Off the Rez, alongside neighborhood staples such as Star Brass Lounge and Fonda La Catrina.

Non-alcoholic beverage options and various event activations will also be available on-site for non-beer drinkers.

Local perspective:

The event serves as both a community gathering and a fundraiser for the surrounding historic district. Proceeds generated from beer garden sales will directly support the Georgetown Business Association.

Organizers highlighted the significance of host venue Georgetown, describing it as one of the last remaining unchanged areas of the city with a resilient small-business community.

What they're saying:

"It is really important for us to give something back to them as part of our efforts," said Rainier Beer brand director Sean McKillop. "A lot of work goes into this... and we do it just to see everyone come out and enjoy themselves."

The Source: Information in this story came from a press announcement from Rainier Beer and interviews from Rainier Beer brand director Sean McKillop on FOX 13 Seattle's Good Day Seattle.

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