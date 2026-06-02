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Rainier Beer reveals 2026 R-Day music lineup in Seattle

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Georgetown
Published June 2, 2026 10:35 AM PDT
Published June 2, 2026 10:35 AM PDT
Rainier Beer's 'R-Day' returns this September in Seattle
Rainier Beer's 'R-Day' returns this September in Seattle

Rainier Beer's 'R-Day' returns this September in Seattle

Rainier Beer's "R-Day" is back on September 12 and we're getting a preview of this year's event in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. 

The Brief

    • Rainier Beer is bringing its annual "R-Day" celebration back to the Georgetown neighborhood on Sept. 12.
    • The event is completely free to the public and the lineup features DEHD, Telehealth, Kadabra and Lace Cadence.
    • New for this year, the block party will debut a food truck garden with dedicated seating alongside the returning aRCade.

SEATTLE - Rainier Beer will host its iconic R-Day block party in Georgetown on Sept. 12, featuring free live music, beer gardens and a new food truck plaza.

Rainier Beer will host its iconic R-Day block party in Georgetown on Sept. 12, featuring free live music, beer gardens and a new food truck plaza.

(Rainier Beer)

Who is headlining Rainier Beer's ‘R-Day’ this year?

What we know:

Rainier Beer’s "R-Day" is returning to the Georgetown neighborhood on Sept. 12. The event is free to attend and does not require a ticket. This year's celebration includes a musical lineup designed to highlight the Pacific Northwest indie scene, featuring DEHD, Telehealth, Kadabra and Lace Cadence.

Why you should care:

R-Day has become a staple celebration of "Old Seattle" vibes, allowing residents to gather in one of the city's oldest industrial neighborhoods to celebrate local beer and culture. Attendees can visit multiple onsite beer gardens or frequent independent local bars in the area.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Original Rainier Brewery.

New Features for 2026

What's next:

Fans of the event can expect the return of the free-to-play aRCade. Additionally, organizers are debuting a new food truck garden that includes dedicated seating areas to encourage guests to stay longer.

Rainier Beer R

The Source: Information for this story was provided via a press announcement from Rainier Beer.

GeorgetownSeattleThings To DoMusic and Concerts