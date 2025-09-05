Rainier Beer's R-Day to take over Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood this weekend

The Brief Mudhoney is set to headline the free Rainier Beer R-Day block party on September 6 in Georgetown, with performances from La Luz, Tres Leches, and DJ Jewel also planned. The event will feature local vendors and artists, along with beer gardens and a variety of food offerings.



Rainier Beer's annual R-Day is set to return to Seattle on Saturday, transforming the Georgetown neighborhood's streets into a celebration of local music, art and community.

The free Seattle block party, which marks the re-installation of the iconic red "R" sign in 2013, will feature live music, local vendors and Rainier beer.

This year's headliner is Seattle grunge band Mudhoney. They will be joined by La Luz, Tres Leches and DJ Jewel of KEXP.

Attendees can enjoy Rainier beer and Rainier Gin cocktails from multiple beer gardens and local bars. The event will also feature a mini Mount Rainier photo opportunity, an arcade and a mini-golf course.

New this year, the Doll Parts Collective will curate a collection of Rainier merchandise from local artists and makers. The event will also offer the brand's ninth annual collaboration with The Great PNW.

Food options will include Dubsea Fish Sticks, which will serve Rainier Beer-battered fish sticks.

R-Day is a free event for attendees 21 and older, and no tickets are required.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from public relations agency Infamous and Rainier Beer.

