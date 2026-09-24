Semi-truck crash on I-90 causes traffic delays near Issaquah, WA

The Brief A semi-truck rollover crash Thursday morning blocked the two left westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near State Route 900 in Issaquah. The driver sustained minor injuries, and authorities advised drivers to expect major delays in the area as crews worked to clear the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no reopening estimate has been provided.



A semi-truck rollover crash Thursday morning is blocking multiple lanes of Interstate 90 near State Route 900.

(WSDOT)

WA Traffic: Semi-truck crash on I-90

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared details of the crash on social media just before 6:30 a.m.

According to Johnson, the semi rolled over and is blocking the two left westbound lanes. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said a tow truck was en route, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(WSP)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post from Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

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