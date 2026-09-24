Pilot killed in Grant County, WA small plane crash
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed, killing the pilot in Grant County on Thursday evening.
Small plane crash kills pilot in Grant County
What we know:
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed near Road 11-SW and Adams Road South at about 5:10 p.m.
Authorities confirmed that the pilot, who was the sole occupant, died in the crash after the aircraft went down in a field.
Officials said there was no fire and no risk to the public.
What we don't know:
The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information is expected to be released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
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