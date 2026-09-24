Pilot killed in Grant County, WA small plane crash

The Brief A small plane crashed into a field near Road 11-SW and Adams Road South in Grant County on Thursday evening. Authorities confirmed that the pilot, who was the sole occupant, was killed in the crash. Officials stated there was no fire or risk to the public as an investigation into the cause remains underway.



An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed, killing the pilot in Grant County on Thursday evening.

Small plane crash kills pilot in Grant County

What we know:

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed near Road 11-SW and Adams Road South at about 5:10 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that the pilot, who was the sole occupant, died in the crash after the aircraft went down in a field.

Officials said there was no fire and no risk to the public.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

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