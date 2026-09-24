One rescued, multiple firefighters injured in North Seattle house fire

The Brief One person was rescued following a house fire in Seattle's Matthews Beach neighborhood early Thursday. Several firefighters were injured when a portion of the exterior structure collapsed during the response. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Seattle Fire Department.



One person was rescued, and several firefighters were injured after a house fire in Seattle's Matthews Beach neighborhood early Thursday.

Crews respond to house fire near Seattle's Matthews Beach

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a fire near Sand Point Way Northeast and Northeast 120th Street at 2:41 a.m.

FOX 13 Seattle learned that several firefighters were hurt when a portion of the exterior structure, described as a deck with an awning, collapsed. Nine firefighters in the collapse reported minor injuries, and three of them were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition for evaluation.

One occupant of the home was rescued and also taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 crews at the scene and the Seattle Fire Department.

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