Gov. Ferguson speaks out against WA Initiative 001 ahead of November vote
Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson will hold a press conference Thursday morning to speak out against Initiative 001 on the November ballot.
WA Gov. Ferguson to speak on parental rights initiative
What is WA Initiative 001?
Washington state Initiative 001 is a ballot measure that would enact the so-called "Parents Bill of Rights."
What they're saying:
Supporters of the initiative say it will give parents access to student records, allow them to opt out of certain classroom topics and require schools to notify parents of certain medical or mental health services.
The other side:
Opponents argue the statewide measure is poorly written, it weakens parental rights and removes critical protections for vulnerable children who may be facing abuse at home and only have a teacher or counselor to turn to.
FOX 13 Seattle will carry the press conference live at 9 a.m. Thursday in the video player at the top of this webpage.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle on Good Day Seattle.
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