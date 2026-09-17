Recent earthquake: 4.2-magnitude near Nelson, B.C., felt in Eastern WA

The Brief A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Nelson, British Columbia, early Thursday morning. The tremor was felt as far south as Stevens County in northeast Washington, according to the USGS. No immediate injuries or damages were reported.



A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Nelson, British Columbia, on Thursday morning.

(USGS)

4.2 magnitude earthquake in Canada felt in WA

By the numbers:

According to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at 5:31 a.m. about 23 miles (37 kilometers) east-northeast of Nelson. Seismologists measured the quake at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

Local perspective:

Nelson is located about 34 miles north of the U.S.–Canada border, near the Metaline Falls area in northeast Washington.

USGS "Did You Feel It?" interactive map. (USGS)

As of 6:30 a.m., about 40 people had reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS, and the number of responses are gradually increasing.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" interactive map, the tremor was felt as far south as Stevens County, Washington.

Big picture view:

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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