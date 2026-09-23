Seattle police release new details in deadly Belltown shooting

The Brief Seattle police say everyone involved in a deadly Belltown shooting on Sept. 6 has now been identified. Police say a 22-year-old man fired a legally possessed gun during a physical fight, killing 20-year-old Isaac Rios and injuring two others. The shooter has not been publicly identified, and the case will be referred to King County prosecutors for possible charges.



Seattle Police released more information Wednesday about what they say happened the night of a recent shooting in Belltown.

Detectives say every person involved in the shooting at 3rd Avenue and Clay Street has been identified, but they are not releasing a name of the shooter.

What they're saying:

The family of Isaac Rios, the man killed in the Belltown shooting on Sept. 6, has been gathering nightly at his memorial.

They say they had a tough time emotionally after reviewing the latest information released by police in the case.

"My son did not have to die. He did not have to die," said Jeannie.

Isaac Rios

Family members of Isaac Rios are still processing the latest information released by SPD.

"This whole incident, many lives could have been saved that night. Not just my son’s. I know there were other shootings, all that took place, over whatever incident happened here," said Jeannie.

Police say "interactions" led to fatal gunfire

The backstory:

Police say the interactions leading up to the shootings started just before 12:30 a.m. at an illegal street takeover at 3rd Ave and Clay Street where pedestrians were standing around watching the cars.

SPD says a 20-year-old man was interacting with a woman of the same age near the intersection. That woman, police say, was there with a 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man who was armed.

Police said, "The interaction between the man and woman turned into a brief hostile argument before both sides separated. Witnesses stated that as the argument took place, they became aware that the 22-year-old man was armed with a gun.

Approximately nine minutes later, SPD says the 20-year-old and his 23-year-old friend approached the group, which included the two women and the man that was armed.

Police said, "The 20-year-old man and the 21-year-old man initiated a physical fight with the 22-year-old man, who was armed with a legally possessed firearm."

Police say the 22-year-old man fired several gunshots, hitting all three.

Video captured by Mia Doces of the Belltown street takeover on Sept. 6, 2026.

Family questions police response time

Dig deeper:

"Just spread awareness, and you know what happened here is not ok and was completely preventable. You know, the city was called 30 mins prior to the shooting, 25 minutes prior, nobody was dispatched," said Jeannie. "All we want is justice. We want answers. We want peace."

Police say that the 22-year-old who fired the shots also went to the hospital.

SPD spokesperson Detective Shane Weatherford said he was not able to accommodate a request for an on-camera interview on Wednesday.

The wording in the latest release doesn't state what the altercations leading up to the shooting were about.

Unanswered questions

FOX 13 was initially told by the family of the man who was shot and survived, Matthew Lanske, that Lanske had thought a robbery or attempted robbery had taken place before the shooting, and he had been trying to grab the gun to get it away from the shooter.

FOX 13 asked Detective Shane Weatherford and SPD about that, specifically Wednesday, whether that account by the family was accurate or inaccurate, and we did not hear back as of Wednesday night.

What's next:

Police say in the coming weeks, the case will be referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review and consideration of charges.

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