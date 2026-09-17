Seattle weather: Warm and sunny conditions for Thursday

The Brief Thursday will be warm and sunny across western Washington, with highs reaching the low 80s in parts of the South Sound. Onshore flow returns late Thursday, bringing morning clouds and slightly cooler temperatures Friday. Mild weather continues through the weekend, with highs in the low 70s and a slight chance of showers by midweek.



A nice clear start to the day Thursday with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. A few areas of morning patchy fog, but the skies will be clear by midday. Onshore flow returns late Thursday into Friday, so morning clouds return for Friday morning.

A nice clear start to the day Thursday with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon.

What's next:

High pressure continues to move over western Washington, keeping conditions warm and dry into Thursday. A thermal trough will also move inland throughout the day, which will bump highs a few degrees warmer. A low to our south will slowly shift inland for Friday, and the ridge will shift eastward. This pattern will cool our temperatures a few degrees through the weekend and bring a few more clouds into the forecast.

High pressure continues to move over western Washington, keeping conditions warm and dry into Thursday.

Highs Thursday will be a few degrees warmer, with the warmest temperatures in the south sound reaching the low 80s.

Highs Thursday will be a few degrees warmer, with the warmest temperatures in the south sound.

Looking Ahead:

Looking into the weekend, we will see nice and mild temperatures with highs in the low 70s. Those conditions continue into the work week with a few more clouds and a slight chance of showers by the middle of the week.

A nice and mild weekend with highs in the low 70s.

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