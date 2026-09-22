Edmonds, WA waterfront restaurant closes after 45 years, surprising customers

The Brief Arnies has permanently closed its Edmonds waterfront restaurant after 45 years in business. A restaurant partner cited the current business climate as the reason for the closure, according to the Edmonds Beacon. The closure follows the shutdown of Arnies' Mukilteo location in 2023, leaving no remaining Arnies restaurants.



A popular waterfront restaurant in Edmonds is no more. Arnies, a staple for 45 years in the Edmonds area, has now been closed for good.

On Tuesday, people were rolling up all evening, trying to get into Arnies, only to find the closure notice below on the door.

Surprise closure turns diners away

What they're saying:

"We think it’s a lovely place to have dinner," said Eileen Tietze, a long-time Arnies customer.

Eileen and her husband pulled up to the empty restaurant before 6 p.m. Tuesday, unaware that it was closed.

"We just drove here. We live in Lake Stevens," Eileen said. "We like to come here. It’s a nice restaurant, was a nice restaurant, and I’m sorry that they are closed."

The website, which is now down, used to read that "Arnies serves the most delicious seafood against the backdrop of Edmonds' most iconic views."

End of a 45-year Edmonds tradition

"You can see the boats from the windows," said Dimiana Haile, a former Arnies customer.

These former customers say it will be a loss for the area by the marina, where there aren't that many restaurants operating currently.

"The area is nice to have a restaurant here. I guess there aren’t many restaurants around," said Mulugeta Dawit, a former Arnies customer.

Big picture view:

As for the reason for the closure, the Edmonds Beacon reports that Arnies partner Rob Davis said that, "Unfortunately, the current business climate does not allow us to continue."

Rob Davis spoke to FOX 13 about the restaurant's passion for serving the community during an interview in 2021.

"It’s beyond business, and it’s beyond making money, it’s personal, we like you, you like us, and we all feel good about it," said Davis during that FOX 13 interview.

Local perspective:

This latest closure follows the closure of the Arnies in Mukilteo in 2023.

"Things are tough now, maybe people aren’t eating out as much, but every time we’ve been here, they’ve been busy and people seem to be doing business. I don't know," said Eileen.

As customers come to terms with the loss of Arnies on the waterfront after more than four decades, Eileen says she also feels for the staff as well.

"They had nice waiters. I wish them luck too," said Eileen.

FOX 13 reached out to the restaurant for more details on the closure and left a message by phone. We are waiting to hear back.

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