Seattle leaders, police face council over 5-hour delay in Bite of Seattle shooting response

The Brief Seattle Police and city leaders face the Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee to address their response to the fatal Bite of Seattle shooting. A internal report reveals police took 20 to 30 seconds to arrest the suspect, but delayed the first public press briefing for five hours. Councilmembers are questioning the delayed response and former Police Chief Shon Barnes' termination amid the investigation.



City leaders and the Seattle Police Department are facing questions from the Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee over communication delays following the fatal Bite of Seattle shooting.

Tuesday's meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. FOX 13 Seattle will bring it to you live in the player at the top of this webpage.

Seattle city leaders face scrutiny over Bite of Seattle shooting response

What we know:

An after-action report details that officers took 20 to 30 seconds to take the shooter into custody after receiving the initial call. However, police took five hours to hold their first public press briefing. The report notes that "Senior and Elected Officials distracted sworn staff from completing timely public safety information and on-scene decision making".

Incident commanders experienced negative impacts due to personnel who were not present at the scene, according to the document. The first public briefing occurred only after two internal briefings took place. Additionally, officers were stretched thin across multiple events, including the Seafair Torchlight Parade. Mayor Katie Wilson's office requested an Office of Inspector General review regarding the incident response. Councilmember Debora Juarez questioned the delay during a meeting, stating, "I don't think we need an investigation. I think you could tell us right now why there was a five-hour delay and I think the mayor should have said it on July 26 and every other press conference afterwards."

What we don't know:

City officials have not released details regarding a possible suspect who reportedly fled the scene. Furthermore, the mayor's office remains ambiguous about the exact reasons behind firing former Police Chief Shon Barnes during the investigation.

The Source: Information in this report comes from a broadcast script provided by FOX 13's Taylor Winkel and on-record statements made during Seattle City Council proceedings.

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