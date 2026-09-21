Family mourns loss of 20-year-old Seattle shooting victim Isaac Rios

The Brief The family of 20-year-old Isaac Rios is preparing for his funeral after he was fatally shot near a Belltown street takeover. Rios was one of three people killed in separate Belltown shootings over a 24-hour period, where three others were injured. No suspect has been identified in Rios' killing, and Seattle police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Family members of Belltown shooting victim Isaac Rios were making funeral arrangements Monday, to say goodbye to the 20-year-old at the end of the month.

Isaac was walking with friends near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Clay where an illegal street takeover was underway. That's when family members say a gunman tried to rob him and he and another friend were shot. That friend was injured and hospitalized, but survived the shooting.

Isaac Rios

That wasn't the only incident of gun violence. Three separate shootings in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood left three dead and three injured over a 24-hour period.

"I’ve never been away from him this long. I can’t even grasp it," said Jeannie Colony, Isaac’s mom.

What they're saying:

As the flowers and tributes continue to fill Isaac's family home, his mom Jeannie says she was making funeral arrangements Monday for the son she never thought she'd lose at just 20 years old.

"Nobody should ever have to be in this position," said Jeannie.

Isaac was working as an electrician at Boeing and loved to travel. He was looking forward to taking a trip to Tanzania and London with his family next year. Now, all his family can do is remember him as he was before the shooting.

"I can’t believe I sat here all day planning my son’s funeral," said Jeannie. "I want to honor his name and respect him, give him the best goodbye that I can."

Isaac Rios

Family and friends gather nightly near the spot where he was killed to light candles and write messages on the sidewalk.

"I’m very touched that Isaac was able to touch so many people and want to honor him," said Jeannie. "He was failed on so many different levels, and he didn’t deserve that."

The family members say they remain angry and frustrated about not just the shooting, but also the illegal street takeover that was happening at the same intersection where Isaac was shot.

"I have spoken with people, and they told me they called the police 25 mins prior to this incident happening. Before the shooting, they were called to this exact location and nobody was dispatched and even after the police were called, after the shooting, it still took them a really long time," said Jeannie.

What you can do:

Family members have set up an online fundraiser for Isaac's mom and siblings, which has accumulated more than $11,000 in donations.

"People leave messages of love and hope and that is what Isaac was about love and peace and hope," said Jeannie.

Family members say donations will help Jeannie and Isaac's siblings with the funeral and other expenses, as Jeannie has had to take time off work to grieve and make preparations to say goodbye to her son.

"I go out to the site every night where he was shot," said Jeannie.

What's next:

As for what's next, the family plans to be back again at the memorial site for a larger tribute to Isaac on October 10th for what would have been his 21st birthday.

"We want to do a big community give-back and feed the homeless and continue to honor his name," said Jeannie. "He was just so amazing, I’ll never stop remembering him and paying tribute to him."

Seattle Police have not identified a suspect in the case as of Monday night. They say they are still investigating and are asking anyone with leads or tips to reach out to SPD detectives.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Greenwood taco truck owners seek answers after $7K hit-and-run

Chelan Hills Fire update: US Marshals arrest multiple suspects in western WA

Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Auburn, WA

Seattle mother fights for gun violence prevention 1 year after loss

CNN, MS NOW and Politico suing Trump administration over ban

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores 3 TDs as Seattle Seahawks roll to 31-7 win over Cardinals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.