Tutta Bella closes 2 Seattle locations, including original restaurant

The Brief Tutta Bella announced it will close two of its locations on Oct. 2, including its original Columbia City restaurant. The Oct. 2 closures follow the chain's decision to close the Tutta Bella kiosk restaurants inside the Kirkland and University Village QFCs. The Wallingford, Bellevue and Issaquah locations will remain open, and food will still be available at local grocery and club locations and Lumen Field.



One of Seattle's beloved Neapolitan-style restaurant chains is closing two of its locations at the beginning of October.

Tutta Bella, which has served the Seattle community since 2004, announced in a Facebook post the closure of its original Columbia City and Downtown Seattle locations, including the Lobby Bar. The restaurants will close permanently on Oct. 2.

The Oct. 2 closures follow the chain's decision to close the Tutta Bella kiosk restaurants inside the Kirkland and University Village QFCs.

The backstory:

The Neapolitan chain reminded customers if its Columbia City origins in its Facebook post, when founder Joe Fugere brought the taste and spirit of Naples to Seattle, emphasizing Neapolitan pizza.

They went on to share gratitude for their business in the Downtown Seattle location as well, describing it as a beloved and convivial gathering spot.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported both locations – most of all our employees, who have taken care of our guests, and of each other." — Tutta Bella Team via Facebook

What's next:

They reassured customers that their foods would still be available at local grocery and club stores, along with Lumen Field.

The Wallingford, Bellevue and Issaquah locations remain open.

The Source: Information in this story came from Tutta Bella via Facebook.

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