Tutta Bella closes 2 Seattle locations, including original restaurant
SEATTLE - One of Seattle's beloved Neapolitan-style restaurant chains is closing two of its locations at the beginning of October.
Tutta Bella, which has served the Seattle community since 2004, announced in a Facebook post the closure of its original Columbia City and Downtown Seattle locations, including the Lobby Bar. The restaurants will close permanently on Oct. 2.
The Oct. 2 closures follow the chain's decision to close the Tutta Bella kiosk restaurants inside the Kirkland and University Village QFCs.
The backstory:
The Neapolitan chain reminded customers if its Columbia City origins in its Facebook post, when founder Joe Fugere brought the taste and spirit of Naples to Seattle, emphasizing Neapolitan pizza.
They went on to share gratitude for their business in the Downtown Seattle location as well, describing it as a beloved and convivial gathering spot.
What's next:
They reassured customers that their foods would still be available at local grocery and club stores, along with Lumen Field.
The Wallingford, Bellevue and Issaquah locations remain open.
The Source: Information in this story came from Tutta Bella via Facebook.
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