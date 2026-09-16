Seattle weather: Patchy AM fog with sunshine and 70s Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday turns warmer and sunnier, with highs reaching the mid-70s after some patchy morning fog. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry weather continues into the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s.



High pressure continues to build Wednesday, bringing more sunshine through the rest of the week. Areas of patchy fog to start the day, but sunshine will be the forecast through the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build Wednesday, bringing more sunshine through the rest of the week.

What's next:

It will be a warmer day Wednesday, with highs warming back to average highs for this time of year, reaching the mid 70s.

It will be a warmer day Wednesday, with highs warming back to average highs for this time of year, reaching the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead:

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday as high pressure moves in, bumping highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. As the thermal trough slowly moves eastward, we will start to see onshore flow return at the end of the week and into the weekend. Skies will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. The forecast is looking great for a mid-September weekend!

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday as high pressure moves in. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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