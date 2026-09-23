Crews respond to fire in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

Firefighters responded to a fire in the Georgetown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

(WSDOT)

Firefighters respond to Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

Timeline:

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) made the initial announcement on social media at 5:16 a.m., asking the public to avoid the area near South Michigan Street and 4th Avenue South as crews responded to a commercial building fire.

Firefighters had water on the flames just 3 minutes later, and by 5:23 a.m., crews announced the fire was under control.

Crews searched the building and set up a ventilation system to clear out lingering smoke.

By 5:40 a.m., crews reduced their response. The SFD said there were no injuries,

Further information is limited at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.