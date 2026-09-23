Crews respond to fire in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Firefighters responded to a fire in the Georgetown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
(WSDOT)
Firefighters respond to Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
Timeline:
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) made the initial announcement on social media at 5:16 a.m., asking the public to avoid the area near South Michigan Street and 4th Avenue South as crews responded to a commercial building fire.
Firefighters had water on the flames just 3 minutes later, and by 5:23 a.m., crews announced the fire was under control.
Crews searched the building and set up a ventilation system to clear out lingering smoke.
By 5:40 a.m., crews reduced their response. The SFD said there were no injuries,
Further information is limited at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.