Seattle firefighters investigate Georgetown hazmat scene over suspected radium leak

The Brief The Seattle Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation in the Georgetown neighborhood on Thursday morning. Crews investigated a hazardous material detected inside a shipping container at a commercial yard on South Myrtle Street. Firefighters believe the leak stemmed from radium on an old clock, though no injuries or immediate threats were reported.



The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a hazmat situation in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Thursday morning.

What we know:

At around 8:24 a.m., firefighters were called to the 600 block of South Myrtle Street to investigate reports of a hazardous material detected in a shipping container at a commercial yard.

What they're saying:

Crews tell FOX 13 Seattle that they were called for a radium leak that they believe was from an old clock. Radium is a radioactive material that is hazardous, and radium paint was often used to make clock hands and hour markers glow.

What's next:

The SFD is reporting no injuries, but asked people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media alerts from the Seattle Fire Department, as well as communications between a FOX 13 Seattle photographer and firefighters at the scene.

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