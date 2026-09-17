Seattle firefighters investigate Georgetown hazmat scene over suspected radium leak
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a hazmat situation in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Thursday morning.
What we know:
At around 8:24 a.m., firefighters were called to the 600 block of South Myrtle Street to investigate reports of a hazardous material detected in a shipping container at a commercial yard.
What they're saying:
Crews tell FOX 13 Seattle that they were called for a radium leak that they believe was from an old clock. Radium is a radioactive material that is hazardous, and radium paint was often used to make clock hands and hour markers glow.
What's next:
The SFD is reporting no injuries, but asked people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media alerts from the Seattle Fire Department, as well as communications between a FOX 13 Seattle photographer and firefighters at the scene.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Woman died, husband hospitalized after being stranded in WA's Enchantments
Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveils plan to curb gun violence
Woman sexually assaulted on Renton trail, suspect sought
Four acts quit Ed Sheeran’s tour after Macklemore dropped for pro-Palestinian comments
Puget Sound business leaders warn Washington economy is slipping
WA officials celebrate SCOTUS rejection of Trump mail-in ballot restrictions
Silver: Decision on NBA coming back to Seattle still expected by end of year
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.