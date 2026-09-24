Driver arrested in Thurston County, WA after pointing gun at motorists on I-5

The Brief Thurston County deputies arrested a driver on Interstate 5 Wednesday after the motorist was allegedly pointing a gun at others. Authorities tracked the speeding white Hyundai to Olympia and stopped the vehicle on the city's west side without incident. Deputies recovered a firearm, ammunition, and empty alcohol containers from the car before transferring the suspect to the Washington State Patrol.



Thurston County deputies arrested a driver who was allegedly pointing a gun at other drivers on Interstate 5 on Wednesday.

(Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders)

Driver arrested for pointing gun at drivers on Interstate 5

What they're saying:

According to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, on Wednesday night, the department received a notification from the Washington State Patrol in Pierce County regarding a driver in a white Hyundai pointing a firearm at other drivers on I-5.

Thurston County deputies spotted the car speeding on I-5 in Olympia. Additional units were able to catch up to the suspect and stop them on the west side of the city.

What's next:

The driver was detained without incident. Deputies found a firearm, ammunition and empty alcohol containers inside the car. The suspect has been turned over to the Washington State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

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