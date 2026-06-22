Level 3 evacuations issued for Grant County, WA campground
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-moving wildfire has prompted Level 3 "GO!" evacuation orders for the Sun Lake Campground in Grant County on Monday.
What we know:
This level means danger is immediate, and anyone in the area must leave now because delay could cost lives, according to officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Those who choose to stay may not be rescued.
(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
The active fire has also forced the complete closure of SR-17 and SR-2. Anyone planning to travel through the area must avoid it and find alternative routes.
To help combat the flames, boats and all other watercraft are required to avoid the south end of Banks Lake.
Firefighting aircraft are currently operating in that specific area to scoop water for the firefight. There is currently no public information officer assigned to the incident.
Three levels of evacuation
The Washington Emergency Management Division listed the three evacuation levels.
- Level 1 means be ready. Be alert. There is a threat in your area. Check your local news. Tell your neighbors about the threat so they know. Help others.
- Level 2 means get set to leave at a moment’s notice. Have an emergency kit. Know your plan and meeting place. If you have mobility or medical issues, consider leaving. If you have livestock or large animals, move them.
- Level 3 means go. Leave now. You are in immediate danger. Even if you don’t see the danger, follow your plans and leave. Delay could cost lives. If you stay, you may not be rescued.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released information regarding how the wildfire started, its current size, containment percentage, or if any injuries or structural damage have occurred.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.