The Brief A fast-moving wildfire in Grant County on Monday prompted immediate Level 3 "GO!" evacuation orders for the Sun Lake Campground, warning residents that delaying could cost lives. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the active blaze has forced the complete closure of State Routes 17 and 2, requiring travelers to find alternative routes. Additionally, officials have mandated that all watercraft avoid the south end of Banks Lake so firefighting aircraft can safely scoop water, though details regarding the fire's cause, size, and containment remain unknown.



A fast-moving wildfire has prompted Level 3 "GO!" evacuation orders for the Sun Lake Campground in Grant County on Monday.

What we know:

This level means danger is immediate, and anyone in the area must leave now because delay could cost lives, according to officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Those who choose to stay may not be rescued.

(Grant County Sheriff's Office)

The active fire has also forced the complete closure of SR-17 and SR-2. Anyone planning to travel through the area must avoid it and find alternative routes.

To help combat the flames, boats and all other watercraft are required to avoid the south end of Banks Lake.

Firefighting aircraft are currently operating in that specific area to scoop water for the firefight. There is currently no public information officer assigned to the incident.

Three levels of evacuation

The Washington Emergency Management Division listed the three evacuation levels.

Level 1 means be ready. Be alert. There is a threat in your area. Check your local news. Tell your neighbors about the threat so they know. Help others.

Level 2 means get set to leave at a moment’s notice. Have an emergency kit. Know your plan and meeting place. If you have mobility or medical issues, consider leaving. If you have livestock or large animals, move them.

Level 3 means go. Leave now. You are in immediate danger. Even if you don’t see the danger, follow your plans and leave. Delay could cost lives. If you stay, you may not be rescued.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information regarding how the wildfire started, its current size, containment percentage, or if any injuries or structural damage have occurred.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Crews battle leak at historic MV Skansonia ferry venue on Seattle's Lake Union

West Marine shuttering half of their WA locations

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

Seattle Stadium top ranked for FIFA World Cup 2026 venues

Safety threats at Tacoma movie theater causes sweeping cancellations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.