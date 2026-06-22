Multiple burn bans in effect for western WA amid heat advisory

A spell of hot, dry weather has triggered mandatory Stage 1 burn bans across King County, Snohomish County and Bainbridge Island to lower the risk of wildfires.

Fire restrictions expand in western WA

What we know:

Local authorities launched the emergency safety measures on Monday as rising temperatures and dry conditions increased regional wildfire risks.

Here is what is restricted and what is allowed under the current rules:

King County : The rules apply to all unincorporated areas. Property owners cannot burn yard waste or clear land by fire.

Snohomish County : The restrictions cover both unincorporated areas and cities stretching from Mountlake Terrace up to Arlington. All residential open burnings are banned.

Bainbridge Island: Outdoor burning is completely active, which explicitly cuts off the use of burn barrels, weed torches and burning yard waste.

Burn bans: What is allowed?

You can still cook food and host small gatherings using specific equipment:

Gas and propane grills

Charcoal grills and pellet smokers

Small recreational fires and cooking fires

If you operate a recreational fire, safety officials state you must keep it small and watch it at all times. You must use dry firewood inside a metal or concrete pit, clear all plants and vegetation at least 10 feet around the area, and keep the flames at least 25 feet away from homes and buildings. Additionally, do not light any fires if local winds pass 15 mph, and ensure the coals are completely out before leaving.

What we don't know:

County officials have not announced the exact calendar date when the bans will be lifted, noting only that the restrictions are tied to weather shifts through August.