Flying out of Everett, WA? Alaska Airlines boosting Paine Field capacity, West Coast nonstops

The Brief Alaska Airlines is expanding its West Coast network at Seattle Paine Field International Airport, increasing overall departing seat capacity from Everett by 50% between this fall and summer 2027. The plan includes launching new, twice-daily nonstops to San Jose starting April 14, 2027, along with increased frequencies and larger aircraft for existing routes to Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, and San Francisco. Propeller Airports CEO Brett Smith welcomed the news, stating the expanded flights directly address strong traveler demand for more convenient local options.



Puget Sound travelers will soon have significantly more flying options out of Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) as Alaska Airlines rolls out a major West Coast network expansion.

Starting this fall and continuing through summer 2027, the carrier will increase total departing seats from Everett by 50%. The plan features the return of nonstops to Silicon Valley alongside increased frequencies and larger aircraft for existing West Coast routes.

What we know:

Alaska Airlines will launch new, twice-daily nonstop service between Paine Field and San Jose, California (SJC), on April 14, 2027. The flights will be operated year-round by regional subsidiary Horizon Air using 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft.

Alongside the new San Jose flight, several existing routes out of Everett will see capacity increases:

Los Angeles (LAX): Expanding to twice-daily service, with both flights shifting to larger mainline Boeing 737 jets.

Portland (PDX): Expanding to two daily flights, offering more regional connectivity.

San Diego (SAN) & San Francisco (SFO): Adding overall seating capacity to serve business and leisure travelers.

Tickets for the new San Jose route are currently on sale at alaskaair.com.

What they're saying:

"Alaska’s expanded service reflects what we continue to hear from travelers: there is strong demand for more convenient air service from Paine Field," said Chief Executive Officer of Propeller Airports Brett Smith. "These added flights give travelers more nonstop options close to home and further strengthen Paine Field’s role in serving the region. We’re excited that even more travelers will have the opportunity to experience our award-winning terminal and what makes Paine Field different, from valet parking and seamless security to the ease of use and lounge-like setting that put the customer experience first."

What's next:

Travelers can expect the gradual rollout of expanded seating capacity starting this fall, culminating in the launch of the new San Jose route in spring 2027. Updated flight schedules and additional booking windows will be posted directly to Alaska Airlines' official booking channels as dates are finalized.

The Source: Information in this story came from an official press release issued by Alaska Airlines and statements provided by airport terminal operator Propeller Airports.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Greenwood taco truck owners seek answers after $7K hit-and-run

Chelan Hills Fire update: US Marshals arrest multiple suspects in western WA

Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Auburn, WA

Seattle mother fights for gun violence prevention 1 year after loss

CNN, MS NOW and Politico suing Trump administration over ban

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores 3 TDs as Seattle Seahawks roll to 31-7 win over Cardinals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.



