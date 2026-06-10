The Brief You can now fly direct to Portland International Airport from Seattle Paine Field International Airport. Alaska Airlines has resumed the route's operations after pausing it during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the ninth direct destination from Paine Field, and will operate daily.



Alaska Airlines has resumed its nonstop service between Everett's Paine Field and Portland.

After pausing all Portland flights from Paine Field during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alaska Airlines commercial service between Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) and Portland International Airport (PDX) is operational, giving travelers another option to travel along the west coast.

What we know:

The first flight of the relaunched route departed from Paine Field on June 10 at 12:33 p.m., and will run daily between PAE in Everett, WA, and PDX.

"We’re thrilled that Alaska is bringing Portland service back to Paine Field," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports; the company that owns and operates the commercial terminal at PAE. "Guests have been asking for this route to return, and we’re excited that our customers will have a fast, easy, and reliable option that links two of the Pacific Northwest’s most important economic and cultural hubs."

The highly requested connection will now provide travelers with quick connections to cities like Houston, Nashville, Orlando, Dallas, Bozeman, Spokane and Austin, according to a December 2025 press release.

The return of the Portland route joins eight other direct destinations serviced by Alaska Airlines out of Paine Field, including Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

Travelers can book their flights to Portland through the Alaska Airlines website.

The Source: Information in this article is from a December 2025 joint Propeller Airports and Alaska Airlines press release and The Seattle Times.

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