New Amtrak Airo trains to debut Sept. 30 in the Pacific Northwest

The Brief Amtrak’s new Airo trainsets will enter passenger service on Sept. 30 via the Amtrak Cascades corridor, making Pacific Northwest riders the first in the U.S. to experience the modernized fleet. Two initial trainsets will cover four daily runs connecting Vancouver, B.C., Seattle, Portland, and Eugene, Oregon, with the remaining six trainsets phasing in through early 2027. Each 300-seat trainset includes panoramic windows, ergonomic seating, enhanced Wi-Fi, individual outlets, touchless restrooms, and custom regional styling.



Amtrak passenger service in the Pacific Northwest is entering a new era on Sept. 30 with the national debut of its next-generation Airo trainsets on the Amtrak Cascades line.

The initial launch will deploy two trainsets across four daily trips running between Vancouver, British Columbia, Seattle, Portland, and Eugene, Oregon. Additional trainsets will be introduced continuously through early 2027 as Amtrak upgrades its entire fleet across the corridor.

Amtrak brings new Airo trains to the Pacific Northwest

What we know:

Manufactured in the United States by Siemens Mobility using components from nearly 100 suppliers across 31 states, the new Airo fleet represents the premier phase of Amtrak's nationwide network overhaul.

The Pacific Northwest region was selected as the first route in the nation to receive the new equipment. Unlike future Airo rollouts that will feature Amtrak’s standard red, white, and blue national livery, the Cascades trainsets feature a custom evergreen, cream, and mocha color scheme paired with graphics inspired by the Cascade mountain range.

Amtrak's new Airo fleet on the Amtrak Cascades line. (Amtrak)

Each trainset holds over 300 passengers and brings a suite of modern amenities to the passenger experience:

Comfort & Interiors: Ergonomic seats with adjustable headrests, expanded tray tables, tablet holders, modern lighting, and panoramic windows.

Connectivity: Free Wi-Fi, individual power outlets and USB ports, and digital display boards.

Accessibility: Touchless controls across six spacious restrooms, dedicated accessible seating, automated steps, and updated wayfinding.

Dining: A redesigned Cafe car with a food and beverage menu curated specifically for the Pacific Northwest

Timeline:

The launch day schedule starting Sept. 30 includes four specific initial departures:

Northbound

Train 516: Seattle → Vancouver, B.C. (8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Train 508: Eugene → Seattle (4:30 p.m. – 10:50 p.m.)

Southbound

Train 503: Seattle → Eugene (7:10 a.m. – 1:48 p.m.)

Train 519: Vancouver, B.C. → Seattle (4:45 p.m. – 9:10 p.m.)

What they're saying:

"The arrival of the new Airo fleet marks an exciting moment for the Amtrak Cascades and passenger rail in the Pacific Northwest," said Amtrak Interim President Byl Herrmann. "After extensive planning, design, manufacturing and testing, we’re just weeks away from welcoming customers aboard. This is an important milestone not only for Amtrak Cascades customers, but for Amtrak’s broader effort to modernize and expand passenger rail across the country."

What's next:

Amtrak has ordered eight total Airo trainsets, two new locomotives, and a spare cab car for the Amtrak Cascades corridor. As each new trainset completes testing and certification, it will enter customer service to gradually phase out existing equipment.

Amtrak's new Airo fleet on the Amtrak Cascades line. (Amtrak)

The Source: Information and photos in this story came from a Senior PR Manager for Amtrak Media and Amtrak.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Greenwood taco truck owners seek answers after $7K hit-and-run

Chelan Hills Fire update: US Marshals arrest multiple suspects in western WA

Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Auburn, WA

Seattle mother fights for gun violence prevention 1 year after loss

CNN, MS NOW and Politico suing Trump administration over ban

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores 3 TDs as Seattle Seahawks roll to 31-7 win over Cardinals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .