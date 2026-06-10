Entering the US from Vancouver, BC via Amtrak just got faster

The Brief Travelers entering the U.S. from Pacific Central Station in Vancouver, British Columbia, will now save at least 10 minutes of travel time due to new preclearance designation. Amtrak trains bound for the U.S. will no longer need to stop in Blaine, Washington, for a second inspection by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. This does not apply to trains entering Vancouver, British Columbia, from the United States.



Just days before the start of the FIFA World Cup, travel between the United States and Canada via Amtrak just got easier and faster.

Pacific Central Station in Vancouver, British Columbia, now offers faster customs inspections to travelers entering the U.S. on Amtrak Cascades passenger trains.

What we know:

Starting June 8, travelers entering the U.S. on Amtrak trains can clear customs before crossing the border thanks to Pacific Central Station's new preclearance designation.

Trains will no longer need to stop in Blaine, Washington, for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to board and complete a second review of declaration cards and items.

Amtrak Airo exterior coach cab car. (Amtrak)

Amtrak passengers previously traveling to the U.S. underwent two separate inspections by U.S. customs officials; the pre-inspection at the departure station and the stop in Blaine. This new change will save travelers at least 10 minutes of travel time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

What they're saying:

"This is a milestone year for train travel in the Pacific Northwest. We’re pleased to offer Amtrak Cascades passengers a better cross-border experience, particularly as we welcome visitors from around the world as part of the international soccer games happening in both Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia this summer," said Washington Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith in a statement. "In addition, we’re going to introduce new Amtrak Cascades trains later in 2026, with significantly more seats and onboard amenities. As a result, we’re anticipating record-breaking ridership in the year ahead and a bright future for rail travel throughout our region."

There are 16 preclearance airports around the world, 10 being in Canada. Pacific Central Station is the first preclearance rail station in North America.

"This is a historic moment for passenger rail in North America," said Amtrak President Roger Harris in a statement. "Launching the continent’s first rail preclearance facility reflects what’s possible when strong partners come together with a shared focus on the customer experience. This improvement makes cross-border travel faster, easier, and more seamless from the moment passengers arrive at the station."

A trip from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Seattle will now take four hours with the preclearance designation on Amtrak trains.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Amtrak and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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